STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thamizh Magan Hussain is AIADMK interim presidium chairman

A Thamizh Magan Hussain (85) was elected as the interim presidium chairman of the AIADMK on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Thamizh Magan Hussain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Thamizh Magan Hussain (85) was elected as the interim presidium chairman of the AIADMK on Wednesday. He chaired the party’s executive committee meeting held at the party headquarters here.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted him with shawls and bouquets. Hussain’s position is likely to be formalised during the next general council meeting of the party. Hussain told reporters that he was elected jointly by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. “AIADMK has been honouring hard work and now, my services to the party have been recognised,” Hussain added. 

Hussain is one of the founding members of the AIADMK and he was the first district secretary in the Kanyakumari district and remained in the post for 14 years. Hussain was one among the 11 functionaries who had signed the form for registering the AIADMK as a political party. 

Jayakumar defends expulsion of Raajhaa
Chennai: AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar on Wednesday defended the expulsion of A Anwhar Raajhaa, secretary of the party’s minorities wing, for anti-party activities. “AIADMK has been functioning with military discipline since the days of MG Ramachandran. As such, how can the party tolerate a functionary criticising the views of the party in public and revealing whatever was discussed within the party forum in public?” he asked, adding that such an attitude by party functionaries can only be considered as an act that brings disrespect to the party. 

Issue time schedule on poll promises, DMK told
Chennai: The AIADMK executive committee on Wednesday demanded time schedule from the DMK government for fulfilling its key electoral promises. It warned that if the time schedule is not given, State-wide agitations will be staged. A resolution said the DMK made electoral promises for the poor, women, and students, but is yet to fulfil them. 

EC requested to freeze powers of EPS, OPS
Chennai: V Pugazhendi, a former AIADMK spokesperson expelled from the party a few months ago, petitioned the Election Commission urging it to freeze the powers of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. He claimed the two were misusing their positions in the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Thamizh Magan Hussain
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp