Thamizh Magan Hussain is AIADMK interim presidium chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Thamizh Magan Hussain (85) was elected as the interim presidium chairman of the AIADMK on Wednesday. He chaired the party’s executive committee meeting held at the party headquarters here.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted him with shawls and bouquets. Hussain’s position is likely to be formalised during the next general council meeting of the party. Hussain told reporters that he was elected jointly by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. “AIADMK has been honouring hard work and now, my services to the party have been recognised,” Hussain added.

Hussain is one of the founding members of the AIADMK and he was the first district secretary in the Kanyakumari district and remained in the post for 14 years. Hussain was one among the 11 functionaries who had signed the form for registering the AIADMK as a political party.

Jayakumar defends expulsion of Raajhaa

Chennai: AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar on Wednesday defended the expulsion of A Anwhar Raajhaa, secretary of the party’s minorities wing, for anti-party activities. “AIADMK has been functioning with military discipline since the days of MG Ramachandran. As such, how can the party tolerate a functionary criticising the views of the party in public and revealing whatever was discussed within the party forum in public?” he asked, adding that such an attitude by party functionaries can only be considered as an act that brings disrespect to the party.

Issue time schedule on poll promises, DMK told

Chennai: The AIADMK executive committee on Wednesday demanded time schedule from the DMK government for fulfilling its key electoral promises. It warned that if the time schedule is not given, State-wide agitations will be staged. A resolution said the DMK made electoral promises for the poor, women, and students, but is yet to fulfil them.

EC requested to freeze powers of EPS, OPS

Chennai: V Pugazhendi, a former AIADMK spokesperson expelled from the party a few months ago, petitioned the Election Commission urging it to freeze the powers of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. He claimed the two were misusing their positions in the party.