Vaigai river to rise, people in low-lying areas warned

The district administration requested people along the banks of the Vaigai River in Madurai district to not venture into the river or allow cattle to graze in the area.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:27 AM

A traffic jam at the AV Bridge in Madurai on Wednesday, after all the lower bridges in the city were closed off due to the heavy flow of water in Vaigai River| k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district administration requested people along the banks of the Vaigai River in Madurai district to not venture into the river or allow cattle to graze in the area. This request comes after the level in the Vaigai dam had reached 70 ft height against its capacity of 71 ft on Wednesday morning. Inflow to the river is 7,304 cusecs, and over 7,000 cusecs is being discharged from the dam.  As a result 12,000 cusecs of flow is expected in the river, the officials said. 

