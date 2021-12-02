Vaigai river to rise, people in low-lying areas warned

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district administration requested people along the banks of the Vaigai River in Madurai district to not venture into the river or allow cattle to graze in the area. This request comes after the level in the Vaigai dam had reached 70 ft height against its capacity of 71 ft on Wednesday morning. Inflow to the river is 7,304 cusecs, and over 7,000 cusecs is being discharged from the dam. As a result 12,000 cusecs of flow is expected in the river, the officials said.