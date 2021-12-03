STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collectors to table report on encroachments by December 4

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Thursday directed District Collectors to submit a detailed report on encroachments on waterbodies by December 4.

Senior IAS officer Dr. V Irai Anbu. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Thursday directed District Collectors to submit a detailed report on encroachments on waterbodies by December 4. This follows the directive of the Madras High Court that a report on encroachments on waterbodies across TN should be submitted within a week.

The Chief Secretary issued the directive during a discussion with Collectors and senior officials of various departments and said, “Collectors should send a compilation of details regarding the encroachments on waterbodies,  the maps of waterbodies, information regarding the encroachments already removed, stay orders issued by various courts against the removal of encroachments, the list of alternative places for encroachers, etc., to the Revenue Secretary by December 4. This should be done by coordinating with DROs and officials of all departments concerned. The Collectors should gather the information round the clock and submit a clear report on the encroachments.”

An official release here said the Chief Secretary had held discussions with District Collector regarding the court order on removal of encroachments at Chitlapakkam near Chennai on November 2 and 24 and a report was submitted before the Madras HC on December 1.

