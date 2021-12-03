STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Encroaching properties in TN to lose their value

When contacted, officials from the Water Resources and Revenue departments told TNIE there is no data showing how much land on waterbodies is owned by private persons.

Published: 03rd December 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sale of land and properties on waterbodies, waterways, and water catchment areas is expected to be hit severely across Tamil Nadu, as the Registration Department recently reduced the value of these land parcels to zero.

The government’s decision is likely to particularly affect hundreds of landowners in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts as waterways and catchment areas of more than 50 lakes here have been converted into residential properties worth crores of rupees.

When contacted, officials from the Water Resources and Revenue departments told TNIE there is no data showing how much land on waterbodies is owned by private persons. “A list of survey numbers identified as waterbodies have apartments, multi-storey buildings, government offices, and industries. The value of these properties will be reduced to zero in the Registration records,” the official added.

Officials from Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts said there is no clarity on whether the value of properties on waterbodies that were reclassified and assigned to private persons four to five decades ago would also be reduced to zero.

“A list of survey numbers of waterbodies, waterways and catchment areas was prepared and given to the Registration Department to block the sale of the land to prevent further exploitation,” said an official from the Water Resources Department.

While most of the encroached portion of waterbodies is categorised as Neernilai (waterbody) poramboke, pattas were issued for a chunk of them between 1980 and 1997 by various wings of the Revenue and Land Administration departments in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. Besides, CMDA approved the change of land classification to facilitate construction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu waterbodies Encroachment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp