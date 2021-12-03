Encroaching properties in TN to lose their value

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sale of land and properties on waterbodies, waterways, and water catchment areas is expected to be hit severely across Tamil Nadu, as the Registration Department recently reduced the value of these land parcels to zero.

The government’s decision is likely to particularly affect hundreds of landowners in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts as waterways and catchment areas of more than 50 lakes here have been converted into residential properties worth crores of rupees.

When contacted, officials from the Water Resources and Revenue departments told TNIE there is no data showing how much land on waterbodies is owned by private persons. “A list of survey numbers identified as waterbodies have apartments, multi-storey buildings, government offices, and industries. The value of these properties will be reduced to zero in the Registration records,” the official added.

Officials from Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts said there is no clarity on whether the value of properties on waterbodies that were reclassified and assigned to private persons four to five decades ago would also be reduced to zero.

“A list of survey numbers of waterbodies, waterways and catchment areas was prepared and given to the Registration Department to block the sale of the land to prevent further exploitation,” said an official from the Water Resources Department.

While most of the encroached portion of waterbodies is categorised as Neernilai (waterbody) poramboke, pattas were issued for a chunk of them between 1980 and 1997 by various wings of the Revenue and Land Administration departments in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. Besides, CMDA approved the change of land classification to facilitate construction.