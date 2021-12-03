Ex-minister Krishna Rao complains of fake news; Puducherry cops say he must fight it in court

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry minister and special representative of the Puducherry government in New Delhi, Malladi Krishna Rao has complained to the cyber cell here alleging that miscreants are posting fake information about him, his family and his political career on Facebook.

According to the complaint by Krishna Rao, two Facebook accounts "Mani mani" and "Bahubali" have been posting false information in Telugu maligning him and his family and harming him politically.

The cyber cell of the Puducherry police, however, said that a criminal complaint cannot be registered and he has to fight it legally in court.

Krishna Rao has been the longest serving MLA of Yanam constituency for 25 years, before he backed away from contesting the seat in favour of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Rangasamy lost the elections and Yanam got a new MLA G Srinivas Ashok, an independent who is now supporting the BJP in the Legislative Assembly.

Subsequently, Krishna Rao, who has not joined the All India NR Congress formally, despite quitting the Congress, but remains close to Rangasamy, had been given the post of special representative of the Puducherry government in Delhi, a minister rank post.