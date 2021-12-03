STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Millets lost to rain, Erode tribals face food security threat

Farmers in Burgur hills are worried about their food security as incessant rains destroyed more than 3,000 acres of millet, which is their staple diet.

Published: 03rd December 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: Farmers in Burgur hills are worried about their food security as incessant rains destroyed more than 3,000 acres of millet, which is their staple diet. Now, they fear they will have to live on rice supplied through PDS shops.

"The rains started pouring heavily when the crop was ready to be harvested. Because of it, the yield started sprouting. Once it sprouted, the ragi cannot be used even to feed cattle. We are searching the entire field to find out if there is any portion of the crop that has not sprouted so that we can keep it for our own use," said Kannama, a farmer.

The farmers in the rain-fed region said they spent at least Rs 15,000 per acre towards labour cost, fertilizers and seeds. They took turns to protect their crops from wild boars and elephants in the hope of getting a good yield. The Forest department should take measures to resolve the problems and stop farmers from cultivating cash crops in the forest boundaries, which lure the wild animals out, they demanded.

For the hill people, it's not just about the fall of income but also food security. "The finger millet is their staple diet. We have been urging the government to procure ragi as many farmers cultivating the crop have started shifting to cash crops. Ragi is an ideal food for people living in hill areas as it has high calcium content and is easily digestible. The government should assess the damage and provide the farmers with compensation swiftly," said VP Gunasekaran, President of Tamil Nadu Pazhankudi Makkal Sangam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Burgur hills incessant rains millet
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp