Rain effect: TN urban civic elections may be delayed

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s district-level functionaries strongly believe that urban local body polls will be postponed to the end of January 2022 or early February owing to the rain-induced situation across the State. They also expect the government to announce the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for women family heads soon.

According to DMK sources, many influential party functionaries who are likely to contest for the posts of municipal chairman, mayor and town panchayat chairman, have not submitted their applications with respective district functionaries yet. And this is seemingly because they’ve been told that urban local body polls won’t take place at least till the end of January. One of the district-level functionaries of delta districts told TNIE, “Initially, we all believed that the urban civic elections will be completed within the first week of January due to the Supreme Court ruling. But now, it seems the government would seek further time.”

A State-level functionary, who is eyeing a prestigious municipal chairman post, told TNIE: “I was personally told by a minister that the election process would commence only after February since our leadership is not willing to conduct the election due to the rain-induced situation. Our ministers and district secretaries fear it could affect the party’s prospects if election is held soon.” He added that the election would take place after flood relief works are completed.

Rs 1,000 per month aid to be poll booster?

Meanwhile, there is also another rumour that the State government might begin distributing Rs 1,000 per month as monetary assistance to women family heads from Pongal Day. This was one of the DMK’s main poll promises and it is being said that this is the reason the government didn’t include a cash reward along with the Pongal gift hamper. If announced, this could prove to be a huge booster for the DMK ahead of the civic polls.

Another State-level functionary said the party’s top leaders were orally told that the State Election Commission may seek more time to conduct civic polls by citing the incomplete flood relief works and spread of Omicron virus. Many other district-level functionaries and locally-influential persons contacted by TNIE also echoed the same view. It should be noted that many district secretaries have not commenced receiving the applications from cadres yet.