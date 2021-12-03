Record-high rains could help Tiruchy district farmers in upcoming cultivation seasons, say experts

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The total average rainfall for the month of November (from northeast monsoon) in Tiruchy district has crossed 400 mm after a decade. Though the rain wreaked havoc in parts of the district, experts are of the opinion that farmers will be able to use the available water in the coming seasons.

According to IMD reports, the district has received an average of 404.9 mm rainfall in November, which is 163 per cent more than the expected 154 mm. The average rainfall in October was 226.4 mm, which is 43 per cent higher than the usual.

Rural areas, including Manapparai and Thuraiyur, received plenty of rainfall this monsoon season.

PWD officials said excessive rainfall in the district has led to rapid increase of water arrival in all irrigation tanks in Tiruchy. More than 200 tanks have already reached their full capacity. Indicating significant increase in water table, most of the ground-level wells are brimming even in Manapparai and Thuraiyur.

Murugesan, Joint Commissioner of Agriculture Department, told TNIE, "Apart from cotton cultivation, which took a major it due to the rainfall, all other crops witnessed less damage owing to the recent rainfall (only 890 hectares of 40,000 hectares of paddy was damaged in Tiruchy). Though farmers in Tiruchy are facing hardship, the prospect for the next two cultivation seasons (Thaladi and Navarai seasons) is much brighter. Owing to the availability of water, the area under cultivation will increase during the next two cultivation seasons. Even in rain-affected areas, farmers are on their toes to clear the damaged saplings and replant new ones to retain the season. The total area of current Samba season will be crossing 50,000 hectares for the first time this year."

Kavundampatti Subraminam, the secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, said, "The PWD should take proper steps to strengthen all the waterbodies to avoid breach. Proper maintenance of waterbodies will help in storing excessive water."

Velmurugan, a farmer from Tiruchy, said, "As rainfall has declined for the past three days, water has gradually started receding from fields. It would be helpful if the government provides financial assistance for crop loss at the earliest, so that farmers can involve in the Samba season by replanting new saplings."