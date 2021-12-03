Rumblings in DMK coalition over law officer appointments?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alliance parties of the ruling DMK are unhappy with the recent appointment of law officers to various courts across the State. There are rumblings that they have not been given their due share in the appointments.

Even since the DMK assumed power, alliance partners have been expecting some favours from the ruling party, such as the appointment of their functionaries to boards and as law officers. Earlier, the DMK had appointed Congress leader Peter Alphonse as head of Minorities Welfare Commission while Pon Kumar of Tamil Nadu Peasants and Workers Party was named chief of the Construction Employees Welfare Board. While these appointments enthused allies, they were waiting for their share in the appointments of law officers in courts.

According to sources, there are more than 1,000 law officer postings in the State, ranging from Additional Advocate General to Government Advocate and Public Prosecutors for various courts. However, it seems the recent appointment of law officers has left many in the ruling camp unhappy. A Congress leader of the advocate wing told TNIE, “We had submitted a list of 17 advocates for law officer appointments in the High Court where more than 200 such posts are available. But, till November 30, none in the list have gotten posts though nearly 95 per cent of the positions have been filled. Surprisingly, two of the appointed advocates have appeared for former CM J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala and her kin.”

D Parventhan, State secretary of VCK advocate wing, told TNIE, “We had submitted a list and expected the ruling party to give us our due share. But nothing was given despite our leader Thol Thirumavalavan taking up the issue with Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he lamented. Alliance partners such as TVK, MMK too expressed the same sentiment.

In fact, some of DMK’s own functionaries seem to be disappointed as well. “We are not demanding any Cabinet berth but only low profile postings such as law officers. But even that hasn’t been given,” said one functionary. An in-charge of a southern district told TNIE, “I submitted a list of party advocates for posts of public prosecutors and government pleaders. But, it was given to some who do not show interest in party activities. I don’t know how they get such prestigious postings.” He also added that one particular community got a lion’s share of the postings despite not showing any interest in active politics.

