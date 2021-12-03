STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TANGEDCO to set up solar power parks in each TN district

TANGEDCO sources in Chennai said, “Shortage of coal is a major concern across the country. The government of India will have to spend more money to import coal.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: As part of efforts to address the growing demand, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has proposed to set up Solar Power Parks (SPP) in each district. For this, the land identification process was initiated by the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

TANGEDCO sources in Chennai said, “Shortage of coal is a major concern across the country. The government of India will have to spend more money to import coal. So, the Centre has instructed all State governments to promote solar energy systems.” This apart, solar power stations would reduce procurement from private power generators. Sources added that TANGEDCO is likely to implement measures to generate 20,000 MW through solar energy and 10,000 MW battery storage systems.

“In the first phase, it has been proposed to establish solar energy power stations of 4,ooo MW (approximately) capacity and 2,000 MW of battery storage system across the State,” an official said. TANGEDCO’s distribution director M Sivalingarajan said, “Letters have been sent to all collectors to identify land to an extent of 20 to 200 acres for setting up of 5 MW to 50 MW solar parks. As of now, we have no idea of purchasing land for the project.”

