TN prepares exclusive beds to treat Omicron cases

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even before Karnataka reported India’s first two Omicron variant cases, the State Health Department instructed all the government medical college hospitals to keep at least 150 beds per institution exclusively ready for treating such cases.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu said the instruction was issued as part of the preparedness measures. The treatment area should have a separate entry and exit. The hospitals were also instructed to keep ready all the medicines, IV fluids, oxygen points, oxygen cylinders, and oxygen concentrators. At Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, which had over 2,000 beds ready for Covid-19 patients, 150 beds had been kept ready for the Omicron variant cases, Narayana Babu said.

Meanwhile, the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has kept an additional 50 beds for Omicron variant cases. “We have a separate Covid-19 block on the second floor ready for Omicron variant cases. The number of beds will increase depending on the occupancy,” said Dr R Shanthi Malar, Dean of the hospital.

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital kept ready 75 beds in a separate area. “If needed, we will increase the bed’s strength. Treatment protocol for the Omicron variant will be followed,” said Dr A Jamila, Dean (Full additional charge) of the hospital. The Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital also allotted 50 beds on one floor of the Covid-19 block, said Dr R Jayanthi, Dean of the hospital.

The doctors added as of now the government did not issue any instruction to cut down on non-emergency and out-patient department (OPD) services. Treatment of non-Covid cases had not yet been disturbed. But the hospitals were instructed to be on alert.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern (VoC). The variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning and it may be associated with higher transmissibility and immune-escape potential. However, more research is required about the variant.

