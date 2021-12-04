631 tanks, lakes in Cauvery delta districts are full to the brim

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 631 tanks and lakes in Cauvery delta districts have reached 100 per cent of its storage capacity following the recent heavy rains.

Talking to TNIE, an engineer from the Water Resources Department said, "We have a total of 764 lakes and tanks across the Cauvery delta districts under the maintenance of the department. As many as 631 of these are full. This accounts for 83 per cent of waterbodies in delta districts. Besides, 109 tanks and waterbodies in these districts have water to 90-100 per cent of their capacity, 17 are 80-90 per cent full and seven are 70-80 per cent full."

As regards Thanjavur district, which has the maximum waterbodies, almost 86 per cent of them are full to the brim. Of the 559 lakes and tanks in the district, as many as 479 are 100 per cent full while 60 waterbodies are 90 to 100 per cent full.

K A Koothalingam, a farmer from Pallathur village near Pattukkottai, said, "Three large ponds in our village are full. This is likely to help a lot in cultivation of paddy."

B Balasundaram, a farmer from Peravurani area also said tanks and lakes in Avanam and Thiruchitrambalam areas have enough water for cultivation.

Apart from the tanks and lakes maintained by the department, waterbodies under the control of the Rural Development Department also have sufficient storage.

C Ganapathy, a farmer from Azhiyavaikkal Therkunatham village, said, "The Puthukulam in our village, which is maintained by the local body, is almost full.

The water will be useful for bathing our cattle and for their consumption during the ensuing summer."

R S Balu of Arulmozhi Pettai near Thanjavur said Samuthiram lake is full and Samba cultivation can be successfully taken up this year.