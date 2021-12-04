AIADMK veteran attacked at HQ

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first day of filing nominations for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK, no nomination was received. Present coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will be filing their nominations together on Saturday.

“Around 60 persons came up for receiving the nomination forms. But they primarily asked about guidelines for filing the nomination as to how many primary members should propose and second the nomination and the documents to be attached to the forms etc. Since Amavasya Thithi falls on Saturday, OPS and EPS are expected to file their papers on the day,” AIADMK headquarters sources said.

However, the nomination process was marred when a veteran party cadre who wished to contest for the coordinator post was attacked at the AIADMK headquarters. Ompodi C Prasad Singh, one of the founding members of the party, came to the AIADMK office for receiving the nomination papers for the coordinator post. But he was not given the forms. Singh said, “I was told that the nomination form can be given only to a pair of aspirants for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator. I told the in-charge of headquarters that any cadre present in the party office will contest for the post of joint coordinator along with me. But I was not given the nomination form.”

“Later, while talking to reporters, I accused that the organisational elections are not being held according to party bylaws. Angered by this, a few party cadres who were present there engaged in a verbal duel with me and also attacked me. I have lodged a complaint with the Royapettah police station,” Singh added.

“In 1984, MGR presided over my marriage. Later, in 1986, he made me one of the members of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. Since any primary member who is a member for more than five years in the party can contest for the coordinator post, I went to the AIADMK headquarters,” Singh told TNIE.