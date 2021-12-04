STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK veteran attacked at HQ

He had come to the party office to collect nomination forms for the post of coordinator

Published: 04th December 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ompodi C Prasad Singh being attacked on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first day of filing nominations for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK, no nomination was received. Present coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will be filing their nominations together on Saturday.  

“Around 60 persons came up for receiving the nomination forms. But they primarily asked about guidelines for filing the nomination as to how many primary members should propose and second the nomination and the documents to be attached to the forms etc. Since Amavasya Thithi falls on Saturday, OPS and EPS are expected to file their papers on the day,” AIADMK headquarters sources said.  

However, the nomination process was marred when a veteran party cadre who wished to contest for the coordinator post was attacked at the AIADMK headquarters. Ompodi C Prasad Singh, one of the founding members of the party, came to the AIADMK office for receiving the nomination papers for the coordinator post. But he was not given the forms. Singh said, “I was told that the nomination form can be given only to a pair of aspirants for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator. I told the in-charge of headquarters that any cadre present in the party office will contest for the post of joint coordinator along with me. But I was not given the nomination form.”

“Later, while talking to reporters, I accused that the organisational elections are not being held according to party bylaws. Angered by this, a few party cadres who were present there engaged in a verbal duel with me and also attacked me. I have lodged a complaint with the Royapettah police station,” Singh added.

“In 1984, MGR presided over my marriage. Later, in 1986, he made me one of the members of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.  Since any primary member who is a member for more than five years in the party can contest for the coordinator post, I went to the AIADMK headquarters,” Singh told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp