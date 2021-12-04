Dam Safety Bill is an attack on federal structure: Stalin 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the Union government’s Dam Safety Bill, 2019 which was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. His statement came as the Bill was passed despite the DMK urging to send the Bill to a select committee.

DMK’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchy Siva moved an amendment to send the Bill to the select committee, but it was defeated. In a statement, Stalin condemned the Union government for passing the Bill and called it an attack on India’s federal structure.

Stalin further recalled that the DMK opposed the Bill when it was in the Opposition in the State and the party supported a resolution which was adopted in the State Assembly that the Dam Safety Bill shouldn’t be passed. Now, as a ruling party, it has opposed the Bill in a similar manner.

He further added that the Union government’s act of snatching the rights of the State without respecting democratic or Parliamentary ethics or the Constitution is dictatorial and dangerous to democracy. The Union government is misusing its power to legislate. He warned that they will have to answer the people (for their acts).