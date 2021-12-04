Forest dept tears down Kadar huts in ATR

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest Department on Friday removed huts put up by Kadars in Theppakulamedu in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), drawing sharp criticism from the tribals and activists. Officials claimed that some tribal families had put up huts on land not earmarked for them.

According to sources, more than 40 personnel from the forest department started dismantling a hut at 9.30 am despite their opposition. The tribes claimed that four families started building huts on land for which they were given patta by the government recently.

"Following our struggle for more than two years, we were offered pattas at Theppakulamedu. To settle in the place, we made the huts. The forest department removed the huts without giving information," said Anishkumar, whose hut was removed.

S Thanaraj, a tribal activist, said, "As many as 21 out of 23 families were given pattas by Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on November 7. Each family was allocated 1.5 cents over 1.5 acres of total land at the place. The tribals were not at fault as the land was marked for them."

Deputy Director of ATR MG Ganesan claimed that they took action as the tribes had erected huts outside the land allocated to them. "The people have been given pattas about 1.5 acres of land in the place. But, the land is to be surveyed to mark each one of the lands. We informed the revenue department to complete the process. Meanwhile, the people started erecting huts at four places over the past week. We told them to wait till the area is measured but they defied. Once they settle in the place, it would be tough for us to move them," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao said, “Forest Department informed us about the issue on Thursday evening. But the huts were removed without informing us. We will conduct a joint survey of the land on Saturday."

Struggle for land

The 23 families, consisting of around 90 people, were evicted by the Forest Department after heavy rain and landslip hit Kallarkudi in August 2019, following which they erected temporary shelters in an adjacent area. The alternative land Theppakulamedu is in the core area of the tiger reserve, around 15 km away from the hill town of Valparai.

They were shifted to unused quarters of a tea estate at Thaimudi, around 10 km from Valparai, where they stayed until October 2 this year. The families had been demanding an alternative land inside the forest under provisions of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, since then.

Agitating the long delay in issuing patta, the families launched a protest near the border of ATR on October 2 and shifted themselves to Theppakulamedu. Following that the government issued pattas at the place.

Galvanized sheets distributed

Meanwhile, as part of community development support to tribals in the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, the Forest Department distributed tin roof sheets to 13 families at Nagaroothu, Sargarpathi and Chinnarpathi settlement at Pollachi Forest Range.

The galvanized sheets are worth Rs 7 lakh and bought with funds collected from the tourists visiting to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, sources said.