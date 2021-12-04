Nearly 30 Tirunelveli cops take voluntarily retirement due to 'work pressure'

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: With 29 policemen in the city opting for voluntary retirement in a span of 20 months, the focus has now shifted to the mental pressure the men in Khaki have to endure.

An RTI reply received by an activist revealed that 24 Special Sub Inspectors (SSIs), three Sub Inspectors, one inspector and one head constable in the city had applied for voluntary retirement from January 2020 to September 2021.

"Of them, 25 were given voluntary retirement, and two died in a few days after filing the application. The applications of another two policemen are under process," said the RTI reply received by activist A Bramma.

The city police cited family problems and health issues as the reasons for the voluntary retirement. However, speaking to The New Indian Express, a retired policeman alleged one of the main reasons for policemen to opt for voluntary retirement is the work pressure.

"In the recent months, at least three incidents of the policemen in the city releasing audio clip about work pressure took place. In October, an SSI ended life. His relatives alleged he took the extreme step due to the mental pressure he had to endure in his duty and he was not given voluntary retirement," he pointed out.

However, refuting work pressure allegations, Commissioner of Police in Tirunelveli City, NK Senthamaraikannan said the policemen are seeking voluntary retirement only due to personal reasons.

The RTI reply also read there are 40 vacancies of police personnel in the different police stations in the city.