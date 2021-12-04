STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn girl found dead in toilet at medical college hospital in Thanjavur

As the flush tank of the toilet was not releasing water, a sanitary worker opened the lid and was shocked to find the body of a newborn girl inside.

Published: 04th December 2021 02:39 PM

Police

Police have started an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage from the hospital premises (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A newborn girl was found dead in the flush tank of a toilet at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) on Saturday.

According to sources, a sanitary worker at TMCH went to clean a toilet in the Intensive Care Unit on Saturday morning. As the flush tank of the toilet was not releasing water, the worker opened the lid and was shocked to find the body of a newborn girl inside.

The hospital authorities were informed. In turn, they informed the police who sent the body for postmortem. As there is no maternity ward in the TMCH campus, the authorities believe the baby was brought from outside.

Based on a complaint, the police started an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage from the hospital premises.

