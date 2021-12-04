OPS, EPS together file nomination for AIADMK coordinator, joint coordinator posts

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK top brass O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami filed their nominations for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator on Saturday morning. After completing the procedures, both leaders submitted their nomination form to the party’s election commissioners C Ponnaiyan and Pollachi V Jayaraman at the AIADMK headquarters.

A large number of senior functionaries of the party including former Ministers were present on the occasion.

Panneerselvam arrived at the party headquarters at around 10.55 am and was waiting for Palaniswami to turn. After Palaniswami reached the office, both paid their respects to the party leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa at their statues. AIADMK functionaries greeted them with shawls and bouquets.

Following this, senior leaders proposed and seconded the names of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami and they together handed over their nomination papers to the party’s election commissioners by paying the nomination fees.

The current election assumes significance since it is happening after the amendment of the bylaws of the party to the effect that the primary members of the AIADMK will elect the coordinator and joint coordinator as a pair by casting a single vote. Also, the bylaws have also been amended that this rule cannot be altered or changed in the future.

During the times of party founder MG Ramachandran, the general secretary of the party was elected by the primary members. Later, when J Jayalalithaa was the general secretary, this rule was amended to the effect that the general secretary can be elected by the members of the general council.

The filing of nomination ends by 3 p.m today (Saturday) and if no other pair of functionaries file their nominations for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator, both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami will be declared elected unopposed, after the deadline fixed for withdrawal of nominations.

Last time, when Jayalalithaa was elected unopposed to the post of general secretary for the seventh consecutive term on August 29, 2014. A whopping 2,467 party functionaries had filed nominations in her name.