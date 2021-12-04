Panel told to devise plans to tackle floods without delay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh to devise flood mitigation plans and long-term plans for water management at the earliest, so that the government can avoid recurrence of what Chennai experienced this year, during the next rainy season.

“The committee should devise long-term plans not only for Chennai but also for basin areas in the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet. Apart from flood mitigation, the committee should give area-wise and department-wise plans for water management,” the Chief Minister said while chairing the first meeting of the committee.

Referring to the incessant rains, the Chief Minister said, “We cannot prevent nature’s gift. But we have to empower ourselves to face nature’s gift. This is the warning given by rains.” Stating that when disasters occur, human losses, loss to public properties and infrastructure can be reduced to a great extent, Stalin said the government took steps to remove encroachments on waterways. Stalin also pointed out that people have high expectations on the government.

CM offers Rs 5 lakh for treatment of Nellai girl

Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to a Tirunelveli-based couple for their girl child’s medical treatment.The Chief Minister met the parents of Isakkiyamal, who sustained injuries in her food pipe after mistakenly drinking bleaching power liquid