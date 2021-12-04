STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt gives approval for setting up UAV Corporation

An unmanned aerial vehicle used for representational purpose only (File |AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has given its approval for establishing the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (UAVC) in partnership with Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University. 
The corporation will support government agencies in Tamil Nadu and other States with operating UAVs for different purposes. 

The UAVC is a 100 per cent government-owned private limited company. The authorised share capital of the Corporation will be Rs 10 crore while the paid-up capital will be Rs 9 crore. The board of directors will be headed by Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan.

The main objectives are: To carry on business of designing, manufacturing, and trading in all types of drones and allied systems, including multi-mission airborne drones, unmanned aerial systems, electrical mini airborne drone, mini gasoline airborne drone for log operations, aerial intelligence/surveillance for fire fighting for search and rescue operations, mini long-endurance electrical vertical take-off and landing, unmanned aerial vehicle, low weight targeting system for low altitude tactical surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition missions from manned or unmanned airborne platforms and also product development/service support solutions. 

The UAVC will also provide all kinds of services in the field of drone manufacturing, aerial photography, aerial imagery, digital photography, aerial filming and cinematography for real estate filming, for construction site filming, mapping, and surveying 360-degree virtual tours and to assist process industries in driving digital transformation for asset integrity solutions, hardware and intelligent algorithms for reliable inspection of assets. 

The Government Order (GO) said Dr Kalam Advanced UAV Research Centre, MIT Campus of the Anna University is spearheading a programme on the design and development of drones for societal applications. 

