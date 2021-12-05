Coimbatore: Woman attempts suicide after attacking partner with acid

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old woman allegedly attempted to die by suicide after throwing acid on the face of a man, with whom she was in a relationship, in an apartment room in Peelamedu in the city on Friday night. Police said the two are being treated at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and are stable.

According to Peelamedu police, the woman from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu got acquainted with a 30-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala while working at a massage centre in Dubai. She is a divorcee with a child and the two lived together in Dubai. Meanwhile, she returned to Chennai in July this year and the man to Kerala in October. While he got married to another woman recently, he had not revealed this to her.

On Thursday, on the woman’s invite, he visited Coimbatore as he wanted to tell her in person about his marriage. On Friday, they stayed in a room in an apartment near Peelamedu where he revealed the truth about his marriage.

Hearing this, she got enraged and got into a heated argument with him, claiming that he had cheated her. In a fit of rage, she allegedly threw acid on his face and assaulted him with a knife. Soon, she consumed poison in a bid to kill herself.

Neighbours and security staff at the apartment rescued the two and admitted them to CMCH. The woman claimed that the man cheated her of Rs 18 lakh on the false promise of marriage. The man escaped with minor injuries and the two are stable, the police said. Peelamedu police have registered two cases based on their complaints and are investigating.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104.)