NHAI proposes new Pamban bridge

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to build a new Pamban road bridge connecting Ramanathapuram with Rameshwaram-Dhanushkodi island, a popular destination for pilgrims and tourists.

The new road bridge, measuring 1.880 km, is part of the project turning the National Highway-49 (NH-49) from Paramakudi to Dhanushkodi into a four-lane one, according to documents available with TNIE . It will be built over the Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,842 crore.

The road bridge will come up south of the existing two-lane Annai Indira Gandhi bridge, which according to NHAI officials, was getting congested owing to increasing traffic. The project would require about 370 hectares of land, of which just over 9 hectares forms part of ESZ of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. NHAI Project Director MS Pandian on November 16 filed an application seeking wildlife clearance from the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife.

Pandian said the new four-lane bridge is proposed approximately 100 metres south of the existing bridge. “The existing bridge is a two-lane one with a balanced cantilever and one girder. It is, as such, not possible to widen it into four lanes,” he said. Also, the design and spacing of the proposed bridge permits for future upgrade into six or even eight lanes, according to sources.

The NHAI officials have given an undertaking to the Union government that since the proposed bridge in the ESZ required an area fewer than 50 hectares, preparation of biodiversity impact assessment report was not applicable for the project.

It may be noted that four-laning of NH-49 from Paramakudi to Dhanushkodi is an old proposal and was vehemently opposed by landowners, who objected to the takeover of their land and demanded realignment of the highway.