STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Appeal against order allowing fee payment status on TCs’

The SPCSS also said entering ‘arrears of school fee’ in TCs would be a crude punishment, and this stigma would follow a child throughout his or her life. 

Published: 06th December 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS) has urged the State government to appeal against the Madras High Court’s order directing the education department to mention fee payment status of students in the Transfer Certificates (TCs) issued by private schools.

SPCSS General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu wrote to the Commissioner of School Education that it was the State’s responsibility to provide education to all. “The lockdowns threw normal life out of gear. Private schools, however, were allowed to hold online classes and collect fees,” he said. 

Referring to reports on school teachers selling tea on streets and taking up unskilled jobs to make ends meet, he added, “The teachers were forced to take up any job available, as the private schools sacked many, and slashed the salaries of the remaining ones. These schools should be asked to submit their audited balance sheet and all receipts to prove the extent of losses that they claim to have suffered,” he said. The SPCSS also said entering ‘arrears of school fee’ in TCs would be a crude punishment, and this stigma would follow a child throughout his or her life. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp