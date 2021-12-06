‘Appeal against order allowing fee payment status on TCs’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS) has urged the State government to appeal against the Madras High Court’s order directing the education department to mention fee payment status of students in the Transfer Certificates (TCs) issued by private schools.

SPCSS General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu wrote to the Commissioner of School Education that it was the State’s responsibility to provide education to all. “The lockdowns threw normal life out of gear. Private schools, however, were allowed to hold online classes and collect fees,” he said.

Referring to reports on school teachers selling tea on streets and taking up unskilled jobs to make ends meet, he added, “The teachers were forced to take up any job available, as the private schools sacked many, and slashed the salaries of the remaining ones. These schools should be asked to submit their audited balance sheet and all receipts to prove the extent of losses that they claim to have suffered,” he said. The SPCSS also said entering ‘arrears of school fee’ in TCs would be a crude punishment, and this stigma would follow a child throughout his or her life.