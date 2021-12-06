Delta region set to get mega rice mill

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: A modern rice mill with a capacity of hulling 800 tonnes of paddy per day would be established at Rs 100 crore in one of the five Cauvery delta districts, said Food Minister R Sakkarapani in Tiruvarur on Sunday. The minister said the chief minister announced the set up of five rice mills with 500 tonne-capacity each in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts. This comes when 12 modern rice mills are already functioning under TNCSC across the State, Sakkarapani added.