STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Delta region set to get mega rice mill

The minister said the chief minister announced the set up of five rice mills with 500 tonne-capacity each in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts.

Published: 06th December 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rice

Image used for representation only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: A modern rice mill with a capacity of hulling 800 tonnes of paddy per day would be established at Rs 100 crore in one of the five Cauvery delta districts, said Food Minister R Sakkarapani in Tiruvarur on Sunday. The minister said the chief minister announced the set up of five rice mills with 500 tonne-capacity each in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts. This comes when 12 modern rice mills are already functioning under TNCSC across the State, Sakkarapani added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp