EPS and OPS likely to retain posts in party, announcement expected today

Published: 06th December 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with other party functionaries, pay tribute to former CM J Jayalalithaa on Sunday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami are likely be declared reelected to their party posts unopposed once the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ends at 4 pm on Monday.

Though the party’s election commissions for organisational elections — C Ponnaiyan and Pollachi V Jayaraman — scrutinised the nominations on Sunday, they didn’t announce the number of nominations received, or other details, to the press. When contacted, the AIADMK headquarters here said, “The election commissioners will make an announcement tomorrow (Monday).”

Meanwhile on Sunday, Panneerselvam, Palaniswami, and AIADMK functionaries and cadre paid homage at the memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her fifth death anniversary. They also vowed to bring the AIADMK to power in the State and to win the forthcoming urban local body elections.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, cadre of his party, and later Jayalalithaa’s one-time aide VK Sasikala and her supporters also paid homage at the memorial. While Dhinakaran and the cadre took pledges to redeem the AIADMK, Sasikala and her supporters vowed to unite the AIADMK cadre and protect the party.

Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar also turned up at her memorial. He placed documents relating to Veda Nilayam and the recent court verdict before the memorial and offered prayers. The Madras High Court had directed the State government to hand over Veda Nilayam, the residence of Jayalalithaa, to her niece Deepa and nephew Deepak within three weeks. The AIADMK said it would challenge the verdict.

When Palaniswami was returning after paying homage, near the memorial, AIADMK cadre raised slogans in support of Panneerselvam and him, and the AMMK cadre reacted by raising slogans in support of Sasikala. A chappal was thrown at Palaniswami’s car. After a few heated moments, police personnel pacified the cadre.

Later, in a statement, Dhinakaran said, “I came to know that an AIADMK cadre lodged a complaint with the police, saying that I instigated AMMK cadre to attack Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. AMMK cadre won’t act in such a way at the memorial of Amma (Jayalalithaa). The AMMK will face politics in a democratic manner and won’t rely on violence.”

