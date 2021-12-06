STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court stumbles upon Rs 300-crore land scam

The court stumbled on the scam when it was hearing a petition seeking compensation for the lands acquired in 2019 for the project.

Published: 06th December 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a probe into a curious case of land fraud wherein a few people were not just able to get pattas of open space reservation (OSR) lands, but even got a lump sum by claiming compensation when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) acquired the land for the Chennai - Bengaluru Expressway project.

The court stumbled on the scam when it was hearing a petition seeking compensation for the lands acquired in 2019 for the project. The court found that about 5.1 acres of land parcels acquired near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district were actually OSR lands belonging to the Nemili panchayat since 1992, and that NHAI had paid around `300 crore as compensation to various people who had fraudulently claimed ownership. The lands were allegedly fraudulently transferred to these individuals in 2018, just months before they claimed and received compensation from NHAI.

The HC had been hearing a petition filed in 2019 by a resident of Sriperumbudur seeking compensation for the land acquired. While the case was pending before the court, NHAI released the payment. Subsequently, when the petitioner approached the court for withdrawal of the case, Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan found some discrepancies in the affidavit, turned down the request, and directed the CB-CID to probe the matter.

The court said NHAI issued statutory notifications for acquiring lands in 2016 and 2017. After a publication in the Gazette, the land promoters sold the land to a few persons in 2018. Within months, the landowners received compensation from NHAI in 2019.Surprisingly, the Registering Authority cancelled the gift deed and transferred the land to a few persons based on a letter given by Sriperumbudur Block Development Officer.

The BDO said she has no objection to executing the sale as the landowner has the right over the property. However, the BDO, who is now retired, later informed the court that she had not given any such letter to the registration department.Following this, the Sriperumpudur panchayat union commissioner filed a complaint with the police. The police have not taken any action yet. The court wondered why no efforts were taken to cancel the sale deed.

Following the court order, the Kancheepuram Collector has nominated the Sriperumbudur RDO to study the issue and lodge a complaint with the CB-CID. RDO Sylendran said, “We have sought documents from the police and the registration department. Upon receiving them, a complaint will be lodged with the CB-CID.” Sources from the NHAI said, “After cancelling the registration of documents, we will initiate proceedings to recover the money.”

Accidental exposé
The court stumbled upon the scam when it was hearing a petition seeking compensation for the lands acquired in 2019 for the project. It found that about 5.1 acres of land parcels acquired were actually OSR lands belonging to the Nemili panchayat since 1992

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court land scam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp