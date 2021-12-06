STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain-hit coastal delta farmers plagued with a new problem: rodent menace

Experts suggested using mechanical methods before resorting to chemical and poisonous methods to control rodent menace.

Published: 06th December 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers show crops damaged by rodents | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Even as farmers attempt to carry on cultivation with what little was spared following monsoon fury in November, they now complain of a new threat to the crops: pests, more particularly, rodents. They now seek reintroduction of a scheme for mass control.

R Rajasekar, a farmer from Komal, said, “We have managed to save our crops from inundation by draining rainwater on time. But rodents are menacing. Our standing crops, which are in the flowering stage, are being devoured. We demand to bring back the integrated rodent control scheme to control and prevent the menace.”

S Chezhiyan, another farmer from Kovankudi, said, "The rats are attacking the crops at the primordial stage as well.  Mass control is the only way as the rodents can be evasive."

When enquired, experts suggested using mechanical methods before resorting to chemical and poisonous methods to control rodent menace. "Exposure to sunlight with space between crops will help. We advise the use of rat traps like 'Thanjavur Kitty'. We also urge installing bird perches in fields. The owls will feed on the rodents at night," said K Chandrasekar, an entomologist with ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

The farmers stress on integrated pest management scheme for rodents as it is a mass control method. The scheme, which was followed years ago, mandated villagers to apply pest control measures simultaneously. The scheme was, however, criticised as the poison cakes laid by farmers in fields were also dangerous to birds and harmless animals. Farmers request to bring back the scheme albeit only with application of mechanical methods.

The estimated crop loss from the downpour in November currently stands at 8,708 hectares in Nagapattinam and nearly 6,700 hectares in Mayiladuthurai district.

The Samba and Thaladi crops are flowering in many areas and are ready for harvest.

An official from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department, however, said that the crop damage is under the economic threshold limit and not alarming.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rains pests rodents
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp