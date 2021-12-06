Rain-hit coastal delta farmers plagued with a new problem: rodent menace

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Even as farmers attempt to carry on cultivation with what little was spared following monsoon fury in November, they now complain of a new threat to the crops: pests, more particularly, rodents. They now seek reintroduction of a scheme for mass control.

R Rajasekar, a farmer from Komal, said, “We have managed to save our crops from inundation by draining rainwater on time. But rodents are menacing. Our standing crops, which are in the flowering stage, are being devoured. We demand to bring back the integrated rodent control scheme to control and prevent the menace.”

S Chezhiyan, another farmer from Kovankudi, said, "The rats are attacking the crops at the primordial stage as well. Mass control is the only way as the rodents can be evasive."

When enquired, experts suggested using mechanical methods before resorting to chemical and poisonous methods to control rodent menace. "Exposure to sunlight with space between crops will help. We advise the use of rat traps like 'Thanjavur Kitty'. We also urge installing bird perches in fields. The owls will feed on the rodents at night," said K Chandrasekar, an entomologist with ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

The farmers stress on integrated pest management scheme for rodents as it is a mass control method. The scheme, which was followed years ago, mandated villagers to apply pest control measures simultaneously. The scheme was, however, criticised as the poison cakes laid by farmers in fields were also dangerous to birds and harmless animals. Farmers request to bring back the scheme albeit only with application of mechanical methods.

The estimated crop loss from the downpour in November currently stands at 8,708 hectares in Nagapattinam and nearly 6,700 hectares in Mayiladuthurai district.

The Samba and Thaladi crops are flowering in many areas and are ready for harvest.

An official from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department, however, said that the crop damage is under the economic threshold limit and not alarming.