Dharmapuri: Four suspended, two wardens get boot as student attempts suicide due to ragging

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Two hostel wardens were relieved from service and four third-year students of Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (DMCH) were placed under suspension for seven days following complaints of ragging. This was decided in a meeting of the college committee after a second-year MBBS student allegedly attempted to die by suicide in the hostel on Sunday.

Dean Dr K Amudhavalli told TNIE that a three-member committee would conduct an inquiry into the charges levelled by the student. Till such time, four students have been suspended from attending classes and barred entry into the college hostel. Two wardens in the men’s hostel were relieved from duty as they failed to identify the issue and protect students.

The 19-year-old student from Namakkal had lodged complaint with the anti-ragging committee requesting action against four third-year MBBS students. However, the complaint was withdrawn. The student was found unconscious on Sunday. “His condition is stable. We have requested his parents to take him home for a few days,” Amudhavalli said.