Madras HC puts interim stay on I-T notice to Vellore MP Kathir Anand

During surprise raids held in the premises of local DMK leaders in Katpadi, the I-T department, along with poll officials, made the seizures.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday issued interim stay on the demand notice issued to Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand by the Income Tax (I-T) department directing him to pay tax for `11.34 crore seized from DMK men during the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Justice C Saravanan issued the stay on a petition filed by the MP challenging the I-T department’s demand notice. The department had calculated the tax by adding the seized amount to the income for the relevant assessment year and demanded him pay it accordingly.

During surprise raids held in the premises of local DMK leaders in Katpadi, the I-T department, along with poll officials, made the seizures. Subsequently, the Election Commission of India cancelled the elections. However, it was held in August later in the year and Kathir Anand, who is the son of DMK veteran and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, won the polls by a slender margin.

