Madras HC slaps petitioner with Rs 1.5 lakhs cost for wanting to declare Covid restrictions unconstitutional

The Judges opined that the petitioner is a busybody and approached the Court only for the sake of publicity and also warned him that he cannot waste the Court time by filing such frivolous petitions.

Published: 07th December 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court slapped a cost of ₹1.50 lakhs to a petitioner who approached the Court, through a Habeas Corpus Petition, seeking compensation of ₹5 lakhs from the government for imposing restrictions during the pandemic. 

A division bench of Justices S.Vaidyanathan and Dr.G.Jayachandran while hearing the petition filed by one M Thavamani, who contended that the lock-down has not only crippled his fundamental right but also his income, the Judges opined that the petitioner is a busybody and approached the Court only for the sake of publicity and also warned him that he cannot waste the Court time by filing such frivolous petitions.

Further "Court firmly believes that the attitude of persons like the petitioner herein is detrimental to the selfless service rendered by the doctors, health workers and other Covid warriors, who have lost their lives while treating Covid patients. Unless busybody like the petitioners herein is punished for their senseless activity, approaching the Court with frivolous petitions, this Court fears that the sacrifice of the selfless people will go in vain", the Judges said. 

Rejecting his contentions that the Covid-19 virus and its variants are not a deadly disease, but curable in the ordinary course if the health department is vigilant and gives proper health care to the public, the Judges dismissed his petition and imposed a cost of ₹1.50 lakh to be paid within fifteen days to the credit of Covid-19 Ward at Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai. 

If the petitioner fails to pay the cost within the given time, the District Collector of Madurai is authorised to recover the same under the Revenue Recovery Act, 1890.
 

