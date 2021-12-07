STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Maoist remanded in judicial custody in Theni

A Maoist, Yogesh Madhan, on the run for 12 years after jumping bail, was arrested produced before the district magistrate on Sunday.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THENI: A Maoist, Yogesh Madhan, on the run for 12 years after jumping bail, was arrested produced before the district magistrate on Sunday. He was remanded in 15 days judicial custody. Sources said 34-year-old Madhan was arrested from Maharashrtra by Chennai Q branch personnel and was handed over to Theni Q branch officials.

“In 2007, Mdhan and his four aides were arrested from Varsanadu in Theni while they were undergoing a training to handle weapons. After two years, he was released from jail on conditional bail and was mandated to appear before the court on a regular basis. But he did not comply with the order and went absconding,” they said.

In 2011, the Judicial Magistrate ordered the police to arrest and bring him before the court. On Sunday, Yogesh Madhan was produced before Magistrate Venkatesan by the Q branch police and was remanded in District Prison, Thekkampatti. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theni Maoist
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp