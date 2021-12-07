Maoist remanded in judicial custody in Theni

By Express News Service

THENI: A Maoist, Yogesh Madhan, on the run for 12 years after jumping bail, was arrested produced before the district magistrate on Sunday. He was remanded in 15 days judicial custody. Sources said 34-year-old Madhan was arrested from Maharashrtra by Chennai Q branch personnel and was handed over to Theni Q branch officials.

“In 2007, Mdhan and his four aides were arrested from Varsanadu in Theni while they were undergoing a training to handle weapons. After two years, he was released from jail on conditional bail and was mandated to appear before the court on a regular basis. But he did not comply with the order and went absconding,” they said.

In 2011, the Judicial Magistrate ordered the police to arrest and bring him before the court. On Sunday, Yogesh Madhan was produced before Magistrate Venkatesan by the Q branch police and was remanded in District Prison, Thekkampatti.