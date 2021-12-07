Music bails out gana singer who sparked clash

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Music opened the window of opportunity to a 19-year-old gana singer, who landed behind bars after his songs sparked clashes between two football teams.

In November, youth belonging to two football teams attacked each other in Sulur. Police learned that they were influenced by the gana song of R Abinesh. Also, police came across one of his songs on social media with content deemed provocative. They traced Abinesh to Mathiyazhagan Nagar and arrested him.

When police informed Abinesh that his song played a role in the clash between the youth, he apologised and came up with a song instantaneously in the police station.

Besides, regretting for his actions, the lyrics praised the police department. Police personnel released the video of his apology song on social media and it went viral. Meanwhile, police booked and remanded him. But impressed by his talent, police plan to help him hone his skills after release.