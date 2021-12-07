STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Music bails out gana singer who sparked clash

In November, youth belonging to two football teams attacked each other in Sulur.

Published: 07th December 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Music opened the window of opportunity to a 19-year-old gana singer, who landed behind bars after his songs sparked clashes between two football teams.

In November, youth belonging to two football teams attacked each other in Sulur. Police learned that they were influenced by the gana song of R Abinesh. Also, police came across one of his songs on social media with content deemed provocative. They traced Abinesh to Mathiyazhagan Nagar and arrested him.   

When police informed Abinesh that his song played a role in the clash between the youth, he apologised and came up with a song instantaneously in the police station.

Besides, regretting for his actions, the lyrics praised the police department. Police personnel released the video of his apology song on social media and it went viral. Meanwhile, police booked and remanded him. But impressed by his talent, police plan to help him hone his skills after release. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp