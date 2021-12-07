Six air travellers tested positive for Delta variant, no Omicron case in TN yet: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Six air travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 recently were found to be infected with the delta variant, which is already in Tamil Nadu.The samples of these travellers were sent to the State Public Health Laboratory at the DMS campus for genome sequencing to know if they were infected with the Omicron variant. The results showed they were infected with the delta variant, but the Health Department has sent the samples to InStem in Bengaluru for reconfirmation, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He added that results will be known in two or three days.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Subramanian said it has been confirmed that there is no Omicron case in Tamil Nadu yet. Meanwhile, on Monday, a 61-year-old man who travelled from Singapore to Tiruchy, tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of air travellers testing positive for the infection to seven. “The seventh traveller had no symptoms and so was sent for home isolation in Kumbakonam,” the minister said.

Subramanian said of the six travellers, four are being treated at King Institute in Guindy and two in Nagercoil district (one at a private hospital and the other at a government hospital). People need not panic about the Omicron variant and they should continue Covid-appropriate behaviour. They should wear face masks properly and get vaccinated, the Health Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited a special Omicron ward with 15 ICU beds set up at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital. The minister said such special wards are ready in all government hospitals and medical college hospitals.

On vaccination coverage, the minister said the State achieved 80.46 per cent first dose coverage and 47.46 per cent for the second dose. Countries with the lowest vaccination coverage have been recording more deaths whereas in countries where vaccination coverage is high, deaths are less despite increase in cases, the minister added.

Due to the large number of RT-PCR tests in Tamil Nadu, it appears that daily positive cases are increasing in a few districts, but in fact cases are decreasing, Subramanian said.In Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai and Madurai districts, vaccination coverage is low. The State is conducting a meeting on December 13 with all locals heads, NGOs and other organisations in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur to sensitise people on vaccination, the Health Minister said.

‘Ensure immediate disbursal of Rs 50K relief’

Chennai: The State government has directed the District Collectors to ensure immediate disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to the victims of Covid-19. The G.O issued by the Revenue Department clarified that those who have already been given ex-gratia for Covid death under Chief Minister Public Relief Fund, i.e., frontline workers (Rs 25 lakh), children who have lost both parents (Rs 5 lakh), and children who have lost one parent (Rs 3 lakh) would be excluded from this scheme

Fake vaccine certificates: DPH warns of strict action

Chennai: The Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam instructed all the Deputy Directors of Health Services and the Chennai Corporation Medical Officer to take disciplinary action against persons involved in issuing fake or false Covid-19 vaccination certificates. In a circular on Monday, amid complaints over issuance of fake or false certification to persons who have not received vaccination, the Director of Public Health said this attitude is highly regrettable, punishable and unethical. He strictly instructed officials to issue necessary instructions to all field health staff and outsourced staff to not indulge in such practices. The DPH also designated nodal officers at district-level for people to raise a complaint if such instances happen, in addition to registering complaints at 104 helpline.

