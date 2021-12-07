Three-hour downpour batters Manapparai, flood alert issued

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Heavy rain for over three hours led to breach in a few canals, flooding streets of Manapparai on Monday. Breach and floods happened for a second time in the past one week, reportedly owing to improper maintenance of drain canals.According to the district administration, heavy rain lashed Manapparai and surrounding areas for three hours from 6 am. Maximum rainfall was recorded at 274.6 mm, which is the highest reported on a single day this year.However, weather blogger K Srikanth said neither radar or satellite images detected rains of such intensity. IMD has not confirmed the district’s data. The official rainfall data from IMD will be released Tuesday morning.

The rain has also led to overflow in the Ariyar and Koraiyar rivers. Surplus water from Muniappan Swamy Temple lake, Manapparai big lake canal and Appuayyar lake in Manapparai flooded low-lying residential areas in Manapparai. Water flooded the streets to a depth of two to three feet and also entered several houses. Collector S Sivarasu issued a flood warning to people living along the banks of rivers. Excessive flow in the Ariyaru inundated the only causeway connecting the village with the main road at Samuthiram. Water from Manapparai big lake flooded Kallathupatti village.

After inspecting the breached in Appuayyar lake near Rajiv Nagar in Manapparai, the Collector said even though the canal banks had been reinforced with sandbags, increased inflow to the lake led to the breach. Holiday was declared for schools in the municipality.Velmurugan, a resident of Manapparai, said, “Improper maintenance of drain canals and lakes are the major reason. The Manappparai big lake is not deep enough, thanks to improper dredging work carried out over the years. The PWD should take action on a war-footing to dredge all the canals and lakes.”

Kavundampatti Subramaniam, secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, said, “Lack of proper dredging at the Ariyaru and Koraiyaru riverbeds has led to flooding. The PWD should take immediately take steps to dredge both the rivers.” Following heavy rain in catchments in Manapparai, floods occurred in the Koraiyar and the Kudamurutti, connected with the Ariyar. The increased flow caused the water to enter residential areas within the city limits. Inundating the Tiruchy- Dindigul National Highway, water from the Kudamurutti entered residential areas in Fathima Nagar. Under orders of the collector, workers were sent to the areas to repair the breached banks. Sivarasu inspected the placement of sandbags at Fathima Nagar in the night.