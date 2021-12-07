TNSTC staff demand 14th wage revision, call for strike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TNSTC employees have planned a statewide strike against the delay in implementation of 14th wage revision. As the 13th wage revision expired on August 31, 2019, the TNSTC employees had urged the government to implement the new one, but in vain. When the DMK government came to power, trade unions hoped it would heed the request and implement the same, but officials are yet to call for talks.

A few days ago, 11 trade unions including CITU and Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation’s Staff Federation (TTSF), held a meeting and petitioned the government seeking the 14th wage revision. TTSF state secretary DV Padmanaban said most employees are ready to call for an indefinite strike if the delay in implementing the wage revision continues.

Former MLA and CITU president S Soundararajan urged the State to hold a discussion on this. TNSTC officials, however, said they have no plan to initiate wage settlement talks now due to a lack of funds.