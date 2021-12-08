STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: Dengue death sparks fear

Health staff commenced source reduction, fogging, and chlorination. She advised residents against storing water in open containers.

Dengue

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A seven-and-half-year-old boy died of dengue at Periya Negamam on December 2, the first in the Coimbatore district this year. Sources said the boy was down with fever and had dengue symptoms. But the parents were reluctant to admit him in hospital and got him treated as outpatient. 

“His parents, who are daily wage earners, took him to three to four hospitals initially. His condition deteriorated following which he was admitted in a private hospital at Race Course. He died on December 2,” said a health department official. 

Talking about dengue spread, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna said five cases were being reported across the district every day. Health staff commenced source reduction, fogging, and chlorination. She advised residents against storing water in open containers.

Comments

