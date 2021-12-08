STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC Bench orders re-postmortem of Ramnad student

The youth said that he was beaten up by the police in his private parts and he was to be taken to the hospital the next day, said the petitioner.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered re-postmortem examination of 20-year-old Manikandan who died under mysterious circumstances at his house in Ramanathapuram, a few hours after he was questioned at the police station. The petitioner contended that custodial torture was the reason for her son’s death. 

Manikandan, a final year undergraduate student of English was the eldest of the four sons of the petitioner L Ramalakshmi, a daily wager and a resident of Neerkozhiyendal village. According to the petitioner, the deceased youth had gone to buy manure on his two-wheeler when he was stopped by two Keelathooval policemen, Lakshmanan and Premkumar, near a temple at 4 pm on December 4. 

As he sped past the cops, he was chased, caught, beaten up and dragged to Keelathooval station, the petition stated. After being informed that Manikandan was in police custody, Ramalakshmi and her younger son reached the station at around 6.07 pm. The college student was then reportedly found to be in an unstable condition and in pain.

The youth said that he was beaten up by the police in his private parts and he was to be taken to the hospital the next day, said the petitioner. But Manikandan died at 1.30 am at his house and a postmortem was conducted at the Mudukulathur government hospital, the mother said in her petition. Justice GR Swaminathan ordered the re-postmortem and directed the authorities to videograph the procedure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp