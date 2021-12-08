STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rapid PCR, RT-PCR tests made cheaper at Chennai Airport

The decision was taken by the Airport Authority of India to help its passengers, considering the pandemic situation. 

Swab samples been collected from the passengers who arrived at Chennai Airport International Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major relief to international air passengers, who have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, Chennai Airport slashed the rates of Rapid PCR by Rs 500 and RT-PCR test by Rs 100 from Wednesday midnight. The tests were made mandatory following the new guidelines issued by the Centre and State following the Omicron variant threat. 

The rate of Rapid PCR test has been reduced from Rs 3,400 to Rs 2,900 and that of RT-PCR test, from Rs 700 to Rs 600, said Chennai Airport Director Dr  Sharad Kumar.Dr Kumar said the decision to reduce the cost of testing at Chennai Airport is expected to provide immediate respite to the passengers. The decision was taken by the Airport Authority of India to help its passengers, considering the pandemic situation. 

The airport decided to reduce the rates by forgoing the revenue share of the tests conducted on its premises, and pass on the same benefit to the passengers, Dr Kumar added. The airport director also urged the passengers to register online and make online payments before boarding to cut short the waiting time.
In view of the Omicron variant, the Centre and State governments have issued fresh guidelines for international arrivals making RT-PCR tests mandatory for all passengers arriving from at-risk countries and random check of two per cent of total flight passengers arriving from non-at-risk countries. 

At Chennai Airport, an exclusive corridor with a holding area and amenities has been established at T-4 to screen passengers arriving from at-risk countries. State Health Department is bearing the cost of the RT-PCR tests of random-check passengers (two per cent) arriving from non-at-risk countries.

