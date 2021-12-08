STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Veggie prices: No respite till Pongal?

The increase in prices of vegetables such as brinjal, ladies finger, drumstick, tomatoes, beans and carrots in the retail market has jeopardised family budgets.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Drumsticks were sold for `250-270 per kg at Jambazar market on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The increase in prices of vegetables such as brinjal, ladies finger, drumstick, tomatoes, beans and carrots in the retail market has jeopardised family budgets. This comes in the wake of a price rise in cooking gas cylinder.Tomatoes, which are priced at Rs 80 to Rs 90 at the wholesale market, is sold at Rs 120 by retailers. Brinjal is being sold at Rs 100 and above by retailers and is available at Rs 70 to Rs 80 at wholesale. Drumstick, a key ingredient in sambar, is now sold at a record price of Rs 270 per kg. 

President of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, S Chandran said drumstick is not available in southern States since it is procured from northern States where the price is hovering above Rs 200. The freight charges to bring it to Chennai has resulted in pricing it above Rs 250, he says. So has the price of ladies finger, which is selling above Rs 120 in the retail market. While wholesale market traders claim the vegetable is priced at Rs 60 to Rs 80 a kilogram, it is rare to find in the retail market. “The availability of the crop is less, so the price is more,” says Chandran.Traders warn there won’t be any respite in prices until Pongal festival, be it rain or no rain. 

What’s surprising the customer is that prices of several vegetables have shot above Rs 50 and some above Rs 100 in the retail market. Even cabbage, which is sold around Rs 10 to Rs 20 in wholesale, is priced in the range of Rs 40. Traders squarely blame the rains for the inflation. They claim that the price will reduce slowly with the availability of fresh crops in January. The price rise has impacted not only households but also hotels. Some have removed tomato rice and tomato chutney from their menu.

Households now use tamarind instead of tomatoes. A housewife said they now buy vegetables in grams. A house which used 2 kg of tomatoes a week is now surviving on 500 grams. Owner of Vasanta Bhavan chain of restaurants, M Ravi, said they use 16 vegetables usually for aviyal but have now cut it down to 10. “The State government should intervene. They should also look at setting up cold storage chains to store tomatoes and other vegetables,” says Ravi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongal price rise vegetables
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp