Centre owes TN Rs 4,943 crore as GST arrears

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday informed Parliament that the Centre has to release Rs 4,943 crore to Tamil Nadu as GST arrears.He said this while replying to a question from DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu on the details of the dues to be paid to the Tamil Nadu government as GST arrears for the period from April 20 to September 21.

He added that GST compensation of Rs 2,894 crore and Rs 2,049 crore is pending to Tamil Nadu for the periods from April 2020 to March 2021 and April to September 2021 respectively, as per provisional figures. He also said GST compensation of Rs 9,845.4278 crore has been released to Tamil Nadu to partly cover the compensation payable for the period from April 2020 to March 2021.