STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre owes TN Rs 4,943 crore as GST arrears

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday informed Parliament that the Centre has to release `4,943 crore to Tamil Nadu as GST arrears.

Published: 09th December 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday informed Parliament that the Centre has to release Rs 4,943 crore to Tamil Nadu as GST arrears.He said this while replying to a question from DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu on the details of the dues to be paid to the Tamil Nadu government as GST arrears for the period from April 20 to September 21. 

He added that GST compensation of Rs 2,894 crore and Rs 2,049 crore is pending to Tamil Nadu for the periods from April 2020 to March 2021 and April to September 2021 respectively, as per provisional figures.  He also said GST compensation of Rs 9,845.4278 crore has been released to Tamil Nadu to partly cover the compensation payable for the period from April 2020 to March 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp