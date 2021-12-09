Kin of 36k Covid victims eligible to get Rs 50,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Families of 36,549 people who died of Covid-19 since March 2020 will receive Rs 50,000 each as solatium from the State Disaster Response Fund. The State government has sanctioned Rs 182.74 crore for this. The families can apply for the assistance on www.tn.gov.in and at e-Service centres. At the district level, a committee headed by the DRO has been formed to scrutinise and dispose of petitions received in this regard. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday commenced disbursal of the money by handing over cheques to families of 10 Covid-19 victims.

An official press release here said 27,31,945 people contracted Covid-19 since March 2020; of them, 26,87,414 recovered. For the current financial year, the State government has released Rs 8,398.18 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund towards Covid-19 prevention activities, the release said, adding that seven crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered by conducting special vaccination drives.

Meanwhile, the chief minister inaugurated new facilities of the Municipal Administration Department, completed at a total cost of Rs 533.35 crore in various parts of the State, through a video-conference call from the Secretariat on Wednesday. He also commenced disbursal of appointment orders to legal heirs of 1,037 staff of the department who died in harness. Stalin also handed cheques of Rs 25 lakh each to families of the two frontline workers who lost their lives during Covid-19 prevention activities.

