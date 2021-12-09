STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai Kamaraj University releases salary, pension

The salary and the pension got delayed after the department of higher education refused to release the fund, citing audit objections.

The employees and pensioners also staged a protest on November 4 demanding salary and pension. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After a delay of nearly a week, teaching and non-teaching staff and pensioners of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) received their salary as well as pension on Tuesday evening.

The salary and the pension got delayed after the department of higher education refused to release the fund, citing audit objections. The employees and pensioners also staged a protest on November 4 demanding salary and pension. 

However, sources said guest lecturers and non-teaching staff working in MKU constituent colleges in Sattur, Thirumangalam, Andipatti, Kottur that were recently converted into government colleges have not received their salary for the month of November so far.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, MKU Registrar (i/c) VS Vasantha said the salaries were disbursed after the higher education department released the fund. "The salaries of guest lecturers working in MKU constituent colleges will be released soon," she said.

She further said six universities including MKU, University of Madras, Bharathiar University, Thiruvalluvar University are also facing issues related to audit objections. "We have submitted a request to the officials for uninterrupted release of funds to the varsity to disburse salary and pension. They have to take a call on this," she added.

