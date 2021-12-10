STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air chief marshal visits Gen Bipin Rawat's helicopter crash spot 

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday visited the site of the helicopter crash in Coonoor.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (third from left) on the way to inspect the crash site on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (third from left) on the way to inspect the crash site on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021. (Photo |EPS, U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday visited the site of the helicopter crash in Coonoor. He was accompanied by Air Force personnel and Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu. They climbed up the hill to Nanchappachatiram in Vandicholai panchayat here to access the site, which is 500m from the nearest motorable road. Vital parts of the aircraft, including its Black Box, were reportedly recovered from the site and sent to New Delhi for further investigations. Some blood samples were also lifted from the spot.

Later, a team headed by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, formed to conduct a tri-service inquiry into the crash, also visited the spot and started its investigation. A radius of 500 m from the crash site is now off-limits to the public. For the second day, only the residents living near the site were allowed entry to the area

Comments

