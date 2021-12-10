STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Finance firm staff robbed of 1.3 kg gold, cash in Tamil Nadu

A car speeding from behind dashed the victims' car mildly. They were then overpowered by a group of men.

Published: 10th December 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Car thief, robber

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A gang of five armed men intercepted a car and robbed them of 1.3 kg of gold jewellery and cash of Rs 91,667 from the employees of a notable finance institution near Kottampatti in Trichy-Madurai highways on Wednesday late night. Sources said the incident took place at 11.15 pm on the highways when M Michaelraj (30) of Pappapatti and his colleague Senthilkumar were on their way to drop off the firm’s jewellery and cash at Madurai in a car. It was reported that the car was driven by a driver Saravanan. 

While they were on the highways, a car speeding from behind dashed their car mildly. Irked over the incident, the trio got down the car. Soon, the five armed men overpowered the trio with the help of weapons, stole the car and fled the spot in two cars. After alerting the police, the officials rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry on Wednesday night. A case has been registered under IPC section 397. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daylight robbery Tamil Nadu police Crime Kottampatti Trichy Madurai highway
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp