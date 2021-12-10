Finance firm staff robbed of 1.3 kg gold, cash in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A gang of five armed men intercepted a car and robbed them of 1.3 kg of gold jewellery and cash of Rs 91,667 from the employees of a notable finance institution near Kottampatti in Trichy-Madurai highways on Wednesday late night. Sources said the incident took place at 11.15 pm on the highways when M Michaelraj (30) of Pappapatti and his colleague Senthilkumar were on their way to drop off the firm’s jewellery and cash at Madurai in a car. It was reported that the car was driven by a driver Saravanan.

While they were on the highways, a car speeding from behind dashed their car mildly. Irked over the incident, the trio got down the car. Soon, the five armed men overpowered the trio with the help of weapons, stole the car and fled the spot in two cars. After alerting the police, the officials rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry on Wednesday night. A case has been registered under IPC section 397.