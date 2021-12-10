STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inauguration of Kathipara Urban Square project postponed

Published: 10th December 2021 04:47 AM

Kathipara Urban Square (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opening of Kathipara Urban Square, which was constructed at a cost Rs 14 crore over an area of 55,000 square metres under the Kathipara flyover has been postponed. The project, a multi-modal space near Alandur Metro station, could not be inaugurated as Chief Minister M K Stalin rushed to Coonoor on Wednesday following the helicopter crash which killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others. The Urban Square is likely to be opened soon, said a Chennai Metro Rail spokesman declining to give any dates. “The Chief Minister has to decide on it,” he said.

