Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation suspends crew for forcing a narikurava family to get off the bus

The child was seen crying inconsolably. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Published: 10th December 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The crew of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was suspended for forcefully disembarking a Narikurava (indigenous community) family including a child from the bus in Nagercoil. 

Sources said that a family of three, including a man, woman, and child belonging to the Narikurava community had boarded the bus bound for Tirunelveli from via Valliyoor.

They had boarded the bus at Vadasery bus station. After the bus left the bus station, they were forcefully made to disembark from the bus and their belongings were thrown out. The child was seen crying inconsolably. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Following this, an inquiry was conducted, and TNSTC Nagercoil Region General Manager Arvind, in a press release, stated that the driver of the bus C Nelson and conductor CA Jayadhass were placed under suspension for acting in an irresponsible manner and bringing disrepute to the government.

This is the second such incident in the district this week. Earlier, three staff including the driver of a TNSTC bus were suspended for forcefully throwing out an elderly woman selling dry fish from a bus in Colachel. In the incident, a senior TNSTC official reportedly apologized to the woman in person.

