Vellore's Jalakandeshwar temple remains waterlogged

By Express News Service

VELLORE: It has been at least a couple of weeks since it stopped raining, but Jalakandeshwar temple is still waterlogged. The temple was closed for worship 15 days ago. Though the challenge is huge considering the unprecedented rain, non-cooperation between the Central and State authorities and lack of proper communication within the State machinery has not helped matters.

“In 1991 the temple was under water for almost 55 days, now we are facing a similar situation,” temple trustee Suresh Kumar. “At present, efforts are being made to drain water with pressure. Though rainwater is drained during the day, water seeps back at night.”

“The sluice gates to discharge water from the moat has not been maintained properly and encroachment of the water channel and areas surrounding the fish market is one of the major reasons for water stagnation,” he said. The temple authorities said, “The tank is huge and if water is released at the current rate, it will take a very long time to drain. We are planning to open the temple for devotees once the waterlogging issue resolves,” added the official.

Corporation (VCMC) Commissioner Ashok Kumar did not accept that encroachment was the reason behind water stagnation. “The Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which controls the monument, does not have information about channels and outlets. We are working with local knowledge. The current problem is that the outlet is at a lower height than the channel. We are working in the night as the Bangalore road which runs above the temple tank and the channel is a major connecting route.”

A senior VCMC official said the ASI didn’t grant permission for work. “They (ASI) are not at all co-operating. They are shifting the blame to others,” he added. A PWD official on condition of anonymity said, “It’s is impossible to work in this place. We can’t enter the temple tank as it comes under ASI. The channel flows across the road but the highways department is not allowing us to touch the road.”

Suresh Varadharajan, ASI senior conservation assistant, Vellore sub-circle told TNIE, “Removing encroachments and desilting is the only solution. When it rained continuously I had written a letter to the Collector asking to drain the temple tank. But works got delayed due to various reasons.”