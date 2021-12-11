New Tamil Nadu government colleges leave students in troubled waters

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Computer Science students learning the subject without the 'thinking ma chine'; no adequate course, teaching faculty or basic infrastructure. The worries of the students who joined the new government colleges are endless.

Sources said the colleges have mainly just four courses - BA Tamil, BA English, B.Com and B.Sc Maths. "Among these colleges, very few have courses like BBA, BA Economics and other popular subjects," they said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Assistant Professor at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) College, P Murugesan, said BBA course is not being offered at MKU constituent colleges that were converted into government arts and science colleges. "The course is much needed to mould future entrepreneurs," he said, urging the Minister for Higher Education to take steps so that the students could choose the subject from their area of interest.

Meanwhile, the principal of a government college and a member of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA), who preferred anonymity, said though the government started 10 colleges in Sankarankoil, Alankulam, Rishivandhiyam, Vannur, Tharangampatti, Puliankulam, kuttalam, Ranipettai in 2020-21 academic year, it has not sanctioned fund even to buy tables, benches or computers in colleges in Sankarankoil, Alankulam and Rishivandhiyam.

He said for the past two years, the students of BSc Computer Science have been learning the subject without computers.

"The students are asked to bring their personal labtops to the colleges. But the government has not issued free laptop to any students of government and aided schools in the State for the last two years. Plus, apart from one regular teacher for each course, the government has not even appointed guest lecturers in these colleges," he said, adding the principals are paying Rs 5,000 per month, taken from Parents Teachers Association (PTA) fund, for the teachers.

Tamil Nadu All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association President, V Thangaraj, alleged the authorities are starting more government colleges without thinking about the infrastructure or the demand for courses.

"Many government colleges don't offer Science courses for second shift. The move is forcing the students to join self-financing colleges," he said and cited the example of Government Arts College in Ramanathapuram where second shift for BA English course was cancelled due to less patronage.

Thangaraj said courses like B.Sc Bio Technology, Bio-chemistry, BCA, B.Sc Microbiology and the like are in huge demand now. "The government should take steps to introduce these courses by proving proper infrastructure and appointing enough teaching faculties for the benefit of students hailing from financially poor background. Also, the government should take steps to provide Rs 50,000 to guest lecturers and teaching staff who have the UGC's prescribed qualification," he said.

All India Democratic Students Organisation(AIDSO) State Secretary S Sugubala urged the government to allot sufficient fund to ensure basic facilities in the colleges. "Education is the only weapon to deal with any kind of challenges in the society. Hence, it is the responsibility of the State to provide quality education to all," she said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Regional Joint Director for Collegiate Education, P Pon Muthuramalingam said courses are being offered based on the demand in a particular area.

​"In Coimbatore region, Government arts and science colleges are offering textile related courses. B.Com and Computer science courses have demand always. That's why most of the government colleges have these courses. As of now, the new government colleges are functioning in rented premises. Within three years, the government will fulfil all the required facilities," he added.

Though The New Indian Express tried to reach Director of Collegiate Education for his comment, he was unavailable.