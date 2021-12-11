STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Railways' e-bike rental sees good response

According to sources, several passengers also enquired whether the facility is available only for railway passengers.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

E-Bike rental service outside Tiruchy Railway Station

E-Bike rental service outside Tiruchy Railway Station

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The e-bike rental service, which was inaugurated at the Tiruchy railway station on Thursday, received plenty of enquiries from passengers visiting the station on Friday. Officials said Tiruchy division is the first in Southern Railway to come up with such a facility and they are expecting good response from people.

At present, the facility is available from 9 am to 9 pm and is the only e-bike rental facility in the district. Sources said the railway has plans to make the facility available round the clock. “So many people have approached us to get the details of various packages. Some of them also enquired about the price of e-bikes and charges. At present, we are offering hourly, day rental, weekly and business packages. We are charging about Rs 50 for the hourly package. But, customers have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,000 for taking the bike. We also need a copy of their Aadhaar and driving licence,” an employee of the e-bike centre said.

Passengers have appreciated the initiative and said the railway should come up with such facilities at more stations. Selvaraj, a railway passenger, said, “It is a good initiative. However, the railway should consider avoiding security deposits. Though the security deposit is refundable, many people might avoid using the facility as they have to pay Rs 1,000 as deposit. Therefore, they should consider reducing the amount.”

According to sources, several passengers also enquired whether the facility is available only for railway passengers.“Anyone can use this facility by submitting the documents and security deposit. All the bikes have an in-built GPS facility and we are able to track its location. We would give the bike with sufficient charge and it can travel a maximum of 110 to 130 km (depending on speed and other factors). But, the customers can use this bike only in Tiruchy and they cannot travel to other districts. If the bike faces any technical issue, they can inform us and we will pick it up from the spot,” an e-bike centre employee clarified.

Meanwhile, a section of students opined that the railway should consider offering some packages for them. “Many of us would like to use this facility as it is very convenient. But, the railway should consider coming up with a package for students as the existing deposit fee is not affordable for us,” said Rahul Raj, a college student and railway passenger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy railway station e bike service Southern Railways
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp