Teams from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital were ready to pitch in for chopper crash aid

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A team of doctors from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) had rushed to the Wellington Military Hospital on Wednesday, following the chopper crash. But their services were not required as all but one of the passengers of the ill-fated chopper died.

Speaking to TNIE, Dean of the Medical College Hospital, A Nirmala said, “We deputed eight doctors to Coonoor soon after getting information that a helicopter had crashed. The doctors had no role to play in the rescue operation as the occupants of the chopper had already died.”

The team comprising an orthopedician, a physician, a surgeon, and an anesthetist returned to Coimbatore on Thursday. Simultaneously, teams were kept ready in CMCH and also at ESI Hospital to cater to any emergency.